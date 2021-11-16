Mayorkas Disputes Separation Payouts Would Spur Migration

By James Arkin (November 16, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas blasted the previous administration's zero tolerance immigration policy and told senators at a contentious hearing Tuesday that possible settlement payments to separated families would not necessarily incentivize future migration. Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Mayorkas about reports that the Biden administration is negotiating payments to settle a lawsuit brought by families separated under former President Donald Trump's controversial zero tolerance policy, which the Biden administration ended shortly after his inauguration. Mayorkas repeatedly said that he and DHS are not involved in that process and deferred to the U.S. Department of Justice on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS