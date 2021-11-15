Alex Jones Must Pay Damages In Conn. Sandy Hook Suits

By Y. Peter Kang (November 15, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on the hook for damages after a Connecticut state judge on Monday handed a win to the families of eight people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who had sued Jones for saying the attack was a hoax, according to an attorney for the families. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis issued the default judgments against Jones and his far-right conspiracy website Infowars after they failed to hand over documents in three consolidated defamation suits that grew out of Jones' claims that the shooting in 2012, where 20 children and six adults were murdered,...

