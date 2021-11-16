Chicago Atty Sues Firm He Founded Over Shares Buyout

By James Mills (November 16, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- A Chicago attorney who is the majority shareholder in the law firm formerly known as Williams Montgomery & John Ltd., which he founded and recently quit amid a bitter fallout with fellow partners, has sued the firm, saying it must buy out his shares for a total of $500,000. C. Barry Montgomery claimed in a lawsuit filed on Nov. 10 in Illinois state court in Chicago that he owns 100 of the 108 outstanding shares in Williams & John Ltd., a Chicago litigation firm that went by the name Williams Montgomery & John Ltd. until Montgomery left the firm in late...

