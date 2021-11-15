BP Wins Drilling Cos.' Arbitral Award Case Over Tax Law

By Joyce Hanson (November 15, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted a BP PLC unit's bid to confirm an arbitral award that dismissed claims by three companies affiliated with deep-water drilling contractor Seadrill seeking compensation after a new U.S. tax law increased their costs by more than $55 million. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein's ruling Monday also denied a motion by Aquadrill US Gulf LLC and two of its affiliates to vacate the award stemming from the trio's contractual dispute and subsequent arbitration over their provision of drilling rigs and personnel to BP Exploration and Production Inc. for its use in offshore drilling operations in...

