Bannon Gets Pretrial Release After Jan. 6 Contempt Charges

By Khorri Atkinson (November 15, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Former top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was released from custody Monday without bail pending trial and will be arraigned in D.C. federal court Thursday on criminal charges stemming from his refusal to comply with a congressional inquiry into the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office on Monday, after being indicted on Friday for not appearing for a deposition and not providing documents to a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Bannon, 67, appeared in court Monday afternoon, hours after he surrendered to federal...

