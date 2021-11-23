Inside 5 Of 2021's Most High-Profile Takeover Battles

By Benjamin Horney (November 23, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- There have been many multibillion-dollar takeover battles in 2021, with situations spanning the globe and involving numerous notable names, from cross-border freight railroad company Kansas City Southern to U.K. grocery giant Morrisons and embattled Australian resort and casino operator Crown Resorts. Here, Law360 explores five of this year's most high-profile takeover battles. Brookfield Bests APA With AU$10.2B Bid for AusNet An autumn battle for Australian energy company AusNet Services ended in triumph for Canadian asset manager Brookfield, which beat out rival suitor APA Group with a AU$10.2 billion ($7.7 billion) takeover inked Nov. 1. The saga started Aug. 30, when a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS