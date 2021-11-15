Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ecuadorian Oil Co. To Get $392M Award In Occidental Dispute

By J. Edward Moreno (November 15, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge agreed to enforce a $392 million arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd., rejecting Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s argument of an "ongoing co-arbitrator relationship."

Occidental asked the court to vacate the award in May because of an ongoing relationship between Andes' lead counsel and Occidental's appointed arbitrator. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said in a Monday order that Occidental bases its argument of partiality only on their concurrent service on two panels and "merely speculates about the opportunity to engage in misconduct," but it fails to prove any material partiality.

According to Occidental, it didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!