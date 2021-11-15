Ecuadorian Oil Co. To Get $392M Award In Occidental Dispute

By J. Edward Moreno (November 15, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge agreed to enforce a $392 million arbitral award issued to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd., rejecting Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s argument of an "ongoing co-arbitrator relationship." Occidental asked the court to vacate the award in May because of an ongoing relationship between Andes' lead counsel and Occidental's appointed arbitrator. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said in a Monday order that Occidental bases its argument of partiality only on their concurrent service on two panels and "merely speculates about the opportunity to engage in misconduct," but it fails to prove any material partiality. According to Occidental, it didn't...

