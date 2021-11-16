Walmart Seeks Early Win Over Trucker's Bias Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 16, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- Walmart told a Texas federal judge on Monday that it fired a truck driver due to his repeated inability to pass a federally mandated medical check and not, as the driver alleges, because of age and disability bias. The country's largest retailer filed a motion for summary judgment arguing that Gregory Scott Bills, a former employee, was not fired due to age or disability but because after a year of medical leave he repeatedly failed to obtain a medical exam certificate, or MEC, required of truck drivers by U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. "It is undisputed that plaintiff's employment was terminated...

