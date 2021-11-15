Surf Apparel Maker Says Cannabis Co. Infringed 'Jetty' IP

By Sarah Jarvis (November 15, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based apparel company Jetty Life LLC has filed suit against a cannabis company it alleges infringed its "Jetty" and "Jetty Life" trademarks with its own clothing, saying the cannabis company has illegally profited off the apparel company's hard work and registered trademarks. Jetty Life said in its Friday complaint that California-based Amertine Wellness Inc., which does business as Jetty Extracts, created confusion in the marketplace. Jetty Life said it is one of the most recognizable surf and skate apparel brands on the East Coast, and that clothing sold by Jetty Extracts featuring the "Jetty" mark, similar coastal images and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS