NYC Investment Firm Manager Accused Of Securities Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (November 15, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- The manager of a New York City real estate investment firm has been hit with securities and wire fraud charges stemming from a purported scheme in which he allegedly misused investor funds, according to an indictment unsealed Monday in New York federal court. Prosecutors claim that Joshua Burrell, 38, and his firm, Activated Capital LLC, were looking to raise up to $75 million for so-called opportunity zone funds, which are used to invest in real estate in economically distressed areas. Burrell touted the firm's funds as delivering "consistent and stable cash flows to investors," according to a statement from the U.S....

