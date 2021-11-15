Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Boss, Philly Councilman Convicted In Bribery Case

By Matthew Santoni (November 15, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- A federal jury found influential Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon guilty Monday on charges related to Dougherty allegedly using a union salary to buy Henon's support and influence on the city council.

After several days of deliberation, the jury found Dougherty, the business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and seven counts of honest services wire fraud. Henon was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, eight counts of honest services wire fraud, and one count...

