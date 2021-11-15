NYC Tower Owner Seeks Del. Ch. 11 Order For Doc Access

By Jeff Montgomery (November 15, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Owners of a bankrupt, prominently positioned midtown New York City office tower sought court-ordered access Monday to the venture's books and records, alleging denials and improper delays by its allegedly conflicted property manager. PWM Property Management LLC, which sought Chapter 11 protection for the 44-floor 245 Park Avenue building and its $2.2 billion in debt on Nov. 1, accused property manager S.L. Green Management Corp. of wrongly imposing "inappropriate restrictions" on the documents, potentially impeding the bankruptcy case for its own interests. In its initial Chapter 11 declaration, PWM said SLG owns $160 million in equity in the Park Avenue property...

