Amazon Cuts Deal To End Suit Over COVID-19 Workplace Data

By Dave Simpson (November 15, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- Amazon has agreed to undergo monitoring, modify its policies and pay $500,000 to end a suit from the state of California alleging the online retail giant hid COVID-19 case numbers from workers and refused to turn over important information to the state, according to a Monday statement. California Attorney General Rob Bonta claims Amazon's alleged failure to notify its warehouse workers and state agencies of its COVID-19 case numbers, as required under new "right-to-know" laws, left the concerned parties unable to track the virus' spread. "Today's first-of-its-kind judgment will help ensure Amazon meets that requirement for its tens of thousands of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS