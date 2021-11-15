1st Calif. Virus Coverage Appeal Goes Against Hotelier

By Eli Flesch (November 15, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- A California hotel operator isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, a state appeals court found Monday, marking the first time a Golden State appellate court has ruled on a pandemic coverage dispute. A California appellate panel has upheld a trial court's rejection of a COVID-19 coverage lawsuit from a California hotel operator in the state's first appeals court decision in a pandemic business-interruption case. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) A Fourth Appellate District panel decided that Inns by the Sea failed to show that it sustained the kind of damage to qualify it for coverage under its policy with the California Mutual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS