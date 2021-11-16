China Telecom Takes FCC Removal Order To DC Circ.

By Nadia Dreid (November 16, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- China Telecom Americas has asked the D.C. Circuit to step in and stop the Federal Communications Commission from booting it off of U.S. networks over concerns that it would be obligated to comply with surveillance requests from the Chinese government. The telecom has filed both an emergency petition to stay the order and a regular petition — the latter of which was filed Monday — asking the appellate court to review and set aside the FCC's decision to revoke China Telecom's Section 214 authorizations to operate in the United States. The D.C. Circuit is giving the FCC until Nov. 23 to respond to the...

