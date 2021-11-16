Nets Fired Black Workers For Talking Racial Justice, Suit Says

By Max Jaeger (November 16, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- A white Brooklyn Nets equipment manager fired two Black team attendants and got one blacklisted from the NBA because they discussed racial justice with players and fellow employees, according to a Monday lawsuit that accuses the team of "deplorable and inexplicable" conduct. Former team attendants Edward Bolden Jr. and Juwan Williams say equipment manager Joe Cuomo tried to silence them, then ultimately cut them from his team in late 2020. Earlier that year, tense, nationwide protests occurred around the country, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, who was Black, by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. "Plaintiffs were surprised and...

