MedMen's Ex-CFO Had Poor 'Grip' On Finances, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (November 15, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The co-founder of MedMen told a California jury Monday that the former chief financial officer suing the company for breach of contract and retaliation was a poor executive who had little "grip" on the cannabis giant's finances as it suffered through financial struggles in the wake of a $1.6 billion stock market valuation. Andrew Modlin, who is also the former president of MedMen, testified that although he was increasingly concerned about the performance of then-CFO James Parker in the months after the company debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange in 2018, he neither fired nor demoted him. Parker told the jury...

