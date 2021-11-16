GOP Sens. Call For Fast Action To Block Huawei Shipments

By Christopher Cole (November 16, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- Eight Republican senators want the Biden administration to step up enforcement of federal rules issued in the Trump era to block transactions between American companies and foreign entities deemed as security risks, mainly Huawei. The lawmakers, most of whom serve on the Senate Commerce Committee, contended in a Monday letter that not enough is being done to stop shipments from China-based Huawei, a key target of the so-called "entity list" that aims to limit certain tech companies' business in the U.S. Huawei and other firms have increasingly faced U.S. restrictions in recent years as part of bipartisan efforts to clamp down...

