EPA Allows Trump Aviation Gas Emissions Rule To Stand

By Hailey Konnath (November 15, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that it would not be reworking Trump-era gas emissions standards for aircraft, a decision that means litigation challenging the rule brought by 11 states and the District of Columbia can resume. The EPA said in a filing in the D.C. Circuit that it has completed its review of the rule and doesn't plan to commence so-called reconsideration proceedings or a new rulemaking. The agency asked the appellate court to lift the stay on the proceedings and to give the parties time to put together a briefing schedule. The rule — dubbed the "Control of...

