Real Estate Rumors: Avatar Capital, Addison, Stiles

By Andrew McIntyre (November 16, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Avatar Capital Finance has loaned $10.85 million for a pair of office buildings in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan is for Towers of Coral Springs at 2825 and 2855 N. University Drive as well as a parking lot at 2800 N.W. 92nd Ave., and the borrower is an entity managed by investor Yaakov Handelsman, according to the report. Branding agency Addison has inked a deal to renew its lease for space at 48 Wall St. in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The firm renewed and restructured its lease, and will be in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS