Taylor English Duma Adds 5 Attys To Fla., Ga. Offices

By Jack Rodgers (November 18, 2021, 2:13 PM EST) -- Five attorneys will make the jump to Taylor English Duma LLP, contributing to the firm's employment, real estate, construction and corporate practices across its Florida and Georgia offices, the firm announced Tuesday. Gail Golman Holtzman and Brent Bell will join as partners in Taylor English's Florida office, while Carrie Henry and Joshua Williams will join the Atlanta office as associates. Steven Jones will also join the firm in Atlanta in an of counsel role. Marc Taylor, Taylor English Duma's chairman, said in a statement that since the firm's founding, the expansion of its services has been the product of carefully cultivating...

