Feds Say Oil Groups Lack Standing To Contest Lease Freeze

By Caleb Drickey (November 16, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- A coalition of energy industry trade organizations lacked any standing to challenge the Biden administration's order to halt sales of oil leases on federal land and waters, the federal government argued. In its motion to dismiss filed in Louisiana federal court on Monday, the government argued that the American Petroleum Institute-led coalition's allegations that the U.S. Department of the Interior's lease freeze violated federal law were raised in the wrong court and were time-barred. In an August complaint, the energy groups claimed that the DOI's decision to indefinitely delay planned oil lease sales in accordance with President Joe Biden's order contradicts...

