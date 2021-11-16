Investors Get Final OK For $27M Deal Over Conagra Unit Buy

By Celeste Bott (November 16, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave a final signoff Tuesday to a $27 million deal ending litigation over investors' claims that food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc. overstated its success after buying a Conagra unit for $2.7 billion, wrongly inflating TreeHouse's stock price. During a remote hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. praised the parties for their efforts, saying the litigation was "hard fought" with a long but successful settlement process. His ruling on the settlement came nearly five years to the day the lawsuit was first filed by investors, including lead plaintiff the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi. The $27 million settlement,...

