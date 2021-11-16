Feds Look To Freeze Award Over PetroSaudi Fraud

By Clark Mindock (November 16, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. government wants to block a PetroSaudi unit from receiving payments from a $380 million arbitral award fund, arguing that the company has been collecting $1 million per month since March and must be stopped. The government urged a California federal court on Monday to cease the payments, which were approved by the U.K. High Court of Justice in March. The government said the California federal court has the power to stop the payments after an arrest warrant was issued for the fund in October. Despite that order, the government said that the PetroSaudi unit has continued to receive the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS