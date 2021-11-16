VW Must Face Audi Drivers' Claims Over Faulty Engines

By Jonathan Capriel (November 16, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court has told Volkswagen that it cannot duck claims that it knowingly helped Audi sell cars with a defective engine part, finding that while the connection between the two companies is "somewhat murky," there's enough to allow the suit to proceed. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said on Monday it's premature to allow Volkswagen AG out of claims by a proposed class of Audi AG owners that VW knew about the issues with Audi vehicles and still helped market those cars to U.S. consumers. "It is possible that in discovery, facts will emerge that demonstrate that VW...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS