Fla. Social Media Law Flouts 1st Amendment, Think Tank Says

By Isaac Monterose (November 16, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- Nonprofit think tank TechFreedom urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to block Florida's social media moderation law SB 7072, arguing it's a "First Amendment train wreck" that wrongfully defines social media sites as "common carriers" under federal telecommunications law. The law would heavily restrict digital platforms' ability to remove the accounts of Florida political candidates or any content posted by an outlet that meets the law's definition of a journalistic enterprise. TechFreedom said those restrictions would strip social media services' right to moderate content on their platforms. The think tank filed a 41-page amicus brief supporting a district court ruling that...

