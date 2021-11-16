McGuireWoods Helps With $157M Brooklyn Multifamily Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (November 16, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided nearly $157 million in financing for a trio of multifamily properties in Brooklyn in a deal McGuireWoods worked on, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Texas-based NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC is for apartment properties at 1483 Shore Parkway, 8831 20th Ave. and 2064 Cropsey Ave., and the borrower is an entity affiliated with real estate firm Cammeby's International Ltd. Records filed on Tuesday show that McGuireWoods LLP worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role the firm played. McGuireWoods couldn't be immediately reached for...

