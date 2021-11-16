5th Circ. Sinks Topgolf Rival's Latest Antitrust Case

By J. Edward Moreno (November 16, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel issued an unpublished opinion affirming a Texas federal court's second dismissal of an antitrust suit brought by a defunct rival to golf entertainment company Topgolf, saying the company still lacks standing to bring the case because it remains out of business. In the opinion issued Monday the appellate panel said SureShot Golf Ventures hasn't actually brought new facts to the table since the same court affirmed lower court dismissal of its first suit against Topgolf in late 2018 over the same antitrust claims. "There is not 'substantially different' evidence here that matters," the opinion said. "Additionally, there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS