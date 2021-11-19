Mass. Data Privacy Bill Would Increase Litigation Risks

By Melanie Conroy and Peter Guffin (November 19, 2021, 10:42 AM EST) -- On Oct. 13, the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity — newly created by the commonwealth of Massachusetts — held a public hearing on pending legislation, including a comprehensive data privacy bill. While the hearing's agenda covered a range of topics including net neutrality, equitable broadband access and technology in education, comprehensive data privacy was a central focus of public comment.[1] The bill in question, An Act establishing the Massachusetts Information Privacy Act, was introduced as S.46 by Sen. Cynthia Stone Creem and as H.142 by Rep. Juan Vargas.[2] If enacted, the proposed law could reshape how businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS