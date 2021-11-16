DLA Piper Withdraws From $30M Ga. Case Amid DQ Bid

By Rosie Manins (November 16, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- DLA Piper withdrew its representation of Westinghouse on Tuesday in a $30 million power plant construction dispute in Georgia business court, just two weeks after defending itself against a disqualification bid by opposing counsel. The firm's attorneys Robert L. Crewdson and John S. Ducat are being replaced as lawyers for Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC by three attorneys from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. Westinghouse's notice of substitution of counsel gave no explanation for the change, which followed a Nov. 2 hearing in the Georgia State-wide Business Court on a motion by Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp. to disqualify DLA Piper from the case....

