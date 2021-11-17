Vale Says Billionaire's $2.2B Award-Dodging 'Defies Logic'

By Clark Mindock (November 17, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's attempt to dodge a $2.2 billion arbitration award "defies logic" and is in willful violation of a court order, Brazilian mining company Vale SA says. Vale said in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger Monday that Steinmetz waited until the last minute to request relief on an October order telling the billionaire and his company to engage in discovery — and that continued failure to comply with that order is inappropriate. The company, which is seeking to confirm an award stemming from a joint venture to develop iron ore concessions, said that the continued...

