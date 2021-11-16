Ex-Pot Co. GC Wants Malpractice Suit Kept In Fed. Court

By Sam Reisman (November 16, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- The former general counsel of a group of Southern California cannabis companies has asked a federal judge to keep a malpractice case against him from being bumped back to state court, saying there was no basis for remand and the current venue was "entirely proper." In a brief filed Monday, Louisiana-based Claiborne Tanner and Tanner Law Firm LLC said that the dispute was properly removed to federal court because of diversity of citizenship and the amount of damages sought. "Professional negligence claims against out-of-state lawyers constitute the very essence of the instant lawsuit," the brief said. "Because the plaintiffs' damages claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS