Judge Recommends Tossing Patent Case Against Blackhawk

By Adam Lidgett (November 16, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge said that a Texas federal court should find that gift card company Blackhawk Network and mall owner Simon Property Group didn't infringe a patent related to debit card technology. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne on Monday recommended dismissing with prejudice patent holder Alexsam Inc.'s infringement claims against Simon Property Group LP and Blackhawk Network Inc., saying that changes made to various point-of-sale systems that allegedly infringed the patents "fall outside of the scope of the asserted" patent claims. "Modifications to the software or hardware that impact how the POS device would generally be used in the...

