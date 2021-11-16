Apple App Store Users Seek Cert. In $10B Antitrust Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (November 16, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- Apple App Store users urged a California federal judge during a hearing Tuesday to grant class certification in their antitrust lawsuit alleging Apple foreclosed competition on its App Store, telling the judge that their expert estimates U.S. Apple consumers suffered $7 billion to $10 billion in damages as a result. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers — who in September ordered Apple to let Epic Games and other app developers steer customers to outside platforms for purchases — said Tuesday that she had some issues with the damages report provided by the App Store users' expert and expressed concern that he "pulls numbers out of...

