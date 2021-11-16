BREAKING: 6th Circ. Tapped To Oversee Battle Over DOL Vax-Or-Test Rule

By Amanda Ottaway (November 16, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit will preside over litigation centering on the U.S. Department of Labor's rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decided Tuesday. The Sixth Circuit will preside over consolidated challenges to the DOL's vaccine-or-testing rule. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) The JPML's consolidation order, which combined a slew of petitions for review, came after a lottery was held to ascertain which federal appeals court would take point on the lawsuits. --Editing by Abbie Sarfo. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....

