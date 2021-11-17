T-Mobile Says It's Been Blocked From Fixing Own Equipment

By Nadia Dreid (November 17, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- T-Mobile is going after the owner of a New Jersey building the tech behemoth says it has been denied access to despite a lease that allows the telecom to maintain and update cell tower facilities it has on the roof. The building is located at 390 George St. in New Brunswick — a Middlesex County town that's also the home of Rutgers University — and T-Mobile has been blocked from checking up on or updating its equipment since before the pandemic, according to a suit filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court. The telecom says it needs to replace a half-dozen...

