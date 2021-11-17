$600K For Atty Fees Awarded In Pot Co. Investor Settlement

By Sarah Jarvis (November 17, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted $600,000 in attorney fees to counsel for shareholders who won a $1.8 million settlement from Liberty Health Sciences Inc. after alleging the Canadian cannabis company misled them about certain transactions. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said in a final judgment Tuesday that in addition to the attorney fees, lead counsel for the plaintiffs are also entitled to nearly $29,000 in expenses, with both awards coming out of the settlement fund. The order dismissed the case with prejudice. "The stipulation and the settlement described therein, are, in all respects, fair, reasonable, and adequate, and...

