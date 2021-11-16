NYC Tower's Lenders Say They're 'Hostages' In Del. Ch. 11

By Leslie Pappas (November 16, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The largest mezzanine lender to a bankrupt midtown New York City office tower echoed calls to dismiss its investor-owners' Chapter 11 case, telling a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that secured lenders are "hostages caught in the middle of a contentious battle" between the building's equity owner and long-term business partner. Seoul, Korea-based investment company Meritz Alternative Investment Management filed a joinder Tuesday to a motion filed last week by another of the tower's investors, 245 Park Member LLC, which asserted that debtor PWM Property Management LLC didn't have authority to file a Chapter 11 case. In its motion to dismiss PWM's...

