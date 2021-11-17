ERISA Class Certified In Casino Tobacco Surcharge Fight

By Abby Wargo (November 17, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal court certified a second class of casino workers pursuing wage claims after the company reduced employees' paychecks if they smoked tobacco, which workers say violates federal benefits law. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Tuesday certified the class of 1,500 Penn National Gaming Inc. employees, the second of two classes seeking damages for lost wages. Workers are eligible for the second class if they were a part of Missouri Gaming Co.'s group health plan in 2019 or 2020 and had their wages reduced due to tobacco use. "Plaintiffs' theory of liability is based on common, class-wide tobacco...

