Ga. Atty Ordered Jailed For No-Shows In Settlement Fee Spat

By Andrew Strickler (November 17, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A Georgia judge has called for the arrest of an Atlanta lawyer so he can be interviewed while behind bars in a prolonged civil dispute over his claim to a cut of an $11 million wrongful death suit. In a Monday order, a Fulton County judge said Atlanta lawyer Roger L. Hicks had shown "willful" contempt of court orders that he appear at scheduled depositions. The court also authorized a sheriff to arrest Hicks and deliver him to the Fulton County Jail until late Friday afternoon. Lawyers for two firms that have battled Hicks over his claim to a portion of...

