Senate Confirms Biden's FERC Pick, Filling Panel

By Lauren Berg (November 16, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved President Joe Biden's pick to fill a vacant slot at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, confirming Willie Phillips to the position and restoring the FERC's full complement of five commissioners. The Senate unanimously confirmed Phillips, who currently chairs the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, by voice vote, about two weeks after the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources greenlighted his nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, congratulated Phillips in a statement Tuesday, following the confirmation vote. "He understands the need to balance...

