CWA Enforcement Doesn't Bar Citizen Suits, Full 1st Circ. Told

By Chris Villani (November 17, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- The Biden administration and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts argued to the full First Circuit Tuesday that citizens can file Clean Water Act suits after a government enforcement action as long as they aren't seeking monetary relief. In briefs filed ahead of an en banc hearing, the federal and state governments sided with Blackstone Headwaters Coalition Inc., an environmental nonprofit that sued construction company Gallo Builders Inc. and Arboretum Village LLC, a Central Massachusetts apartment complex. The suit claims the builders did not secure necessary permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and also failed to stop sediment-laden stormwater discharges from flowing...

