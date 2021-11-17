Netflix Gets 'Umbrella Academy' IP Suit Tossed, For Now

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 17, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge said Tuesday that a comic book illustrator has more work to do to claim that a fishbowl-headed character in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" TV series is substantially similar to his own. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder dismissed illustrator Kevin Atkinson's lawsuit without prejudice, saying the Rogue Satellite Comics illustrator needs to allege in more detail how Netflix may have the chance to copy his fishbowl-headed villain comic book before the show aired. "The unique nature of two stylized talking fish, perched in a bell-shaped jar atop a humanoid body that it controls with a front-facing voice-box,...

