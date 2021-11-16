Ex-MedMen CFO Breached Fiduciary Duty, Atty Testifies

By Craig Clough (November 16, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- A transactional lawyer and adjunct UCLA professor told a California jury Tuesday that MedMen's former chief financial officer, who's suing the company for breach of contract and retaliation, breached his fiduciary duty to the cannabis giant by negotiating his own employment contract and quitting his job without giving proper notice. Neil J. Wertlieb, who is expected to be the last witness in the trial that began Oct. 22, told the jury that emails show that former CFO James Parker violated his fiduciary duty in a number of ways when crafting his own employment agreement not long after taking the role and...

