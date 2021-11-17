Real Estate Rumors: Bank Of America, BGP, Florida Trustee

By Andrew McIntyre (November 17, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Bank of America has loaned $34 million for a West Palm Beach multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The loan to an entity managed by investor Sarah Nilsen is for 1710 N. Congress Ave., a 7.3-acre site where plans call for construction of 198 apartment units across two towers, according to the report. BGP Enterprises has picked up a Springfield, Virginia, office building for $29.3 million, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for the Springfield Corporate Center, which has 138,830 square feet of space, and the sellers are MRP Realty and Artemis Real Estate Partners, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS