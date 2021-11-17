Navient To Pay $42.5M To End Investor Suits In Del., NJ

By Bill Wichert (November 17, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. will pay $42.5 million combined to settle two securities class actions alleging the company misled investors about its practice of steering borrowers into costly forbearances and other purported misconduct, according to motions seeking preliminary approval of the deals in Delaware and New Jersey federal courts. After years of what they each called "hard-fought litigation," lead plaintiffs Lord Abbett Funds and Jesse Wayne Pritchard asked the Delaware and New Jersey courts this week to greenlight $35 million and $7.5 million settlements in their respective lawsuits, citing the benefits for class members and risks of not recovering any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS