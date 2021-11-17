Ill. Judge Consolidates Suits Over Railroads' Vax Mandates

By Celeste Bott (November 17, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday consolidated five lawsuits over Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Norfolk Southern Railway Co.'s enforcement of federal vaccine requirements, ahead of ruling on bids by unions representing those railroads' workers to halt that enforcement until the parties can bargain. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee gave the railroads 21 days to file a consolidated amended complaint against the three unions fighting the mandates: the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the Teamsters....

