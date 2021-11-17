Federal Court Holds On To Michigan's Enbridge Pipeline Fight

By Morgan Conley (November 17, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- Michigan's lawsuit against Enbridge over the state's revocation of an easement for an underwater segment of the company's Line 5 crude oil pipeline will stay in federal court, a Michigan federal judge has decided. In a Tuesday order denying Michigan's efforts to get its suit remanded to state court, U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff said that the state's complaint implicates a number of federal questions. The court said there are at least two federal issues at play in the state's suit, including that the state's property interest in the underwater land under the federal Submerged Lands Act is "burdened" by an international...

