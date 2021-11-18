US Judge Can't Order Mexican Asset Turnover, 10th Circ. Told

By Caleb Drickey (November 18, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- Mexican cement company Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua told the Tenth Circuit that a Colorado federal judge lacked the authority to order the forfeiture of roughly $50 million worth of cash and securities held by Mexican subsidiaries. In a brief filed Tuesday, the Mexican cement company, also known as GCC, argued that U.S. District Judge John L. Kane's turnover order, part of an effort to enforce a $36.1 million award in favor of Bolivian investment firm Compania de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, violated Mexican and Colorado state rules limiting the authority of American judges to dictate the fate of foreign-held assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS