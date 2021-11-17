Judge Chides 'Fabricated Assertion' In Fight Over NLRB Order

By Khorri Atkinson (November 17, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Wednesday questioned a shipping terminal operator's adherence to union contracts when he suggested it broke federal labor rules by giving maintenance and repair work to International Longshore and Warehouse Union members after acquiring a terminal already being served by another union. "I'm not saying you're fabricating, but that is not a correct assertion," U.S. Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards said Wednesday. (iStockPhoto/William_Potter) U.S. Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards came out swinging seconds after King & Spalding LLP partner Ashley C. Parrish began his opening remarks, telling the attorney that while his client, Everport Terminal Services Inc., had a...

